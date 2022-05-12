Nancy Marie Lashbrook Byrum, 86, of Utica, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Dec. 18, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Alphonso and Mildred Stinnett Lashbrook. Nancy retired as an elementary school teacher having taught at Blessed Mother School and as an elementary librarian in the McLean County School System. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and making blankets. Nancy was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she loved volunteering.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim B. Byrum, Aug. 20, 2006, and a son-in-law, Steve Lossie, April 24, 2022.
Surviving is her son, James A. Byrum, and wife, Bernadette, of Lexington; three daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Lossie of Owensboro, Sandra “Sandy” Roberts, and husband, Jason, of Utica, and Rebecca “Becky” Hargitt and husband, Scott, of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Stephanie and Christopher Lossie, Christine, Andrew, and Hannah Roberts, and Lindsey and Allison “Allie” Hargitt; a brother, David Lashbrook, and wife, Martey, of Owensboro; two sisters, Jane Louise Oliver of Fair Oaks, California and Catherine “Cathy” Roberts-Teasley and husband, Mike, of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass for Nancy will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with prayers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brescia University, 717 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301, or to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd. Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
