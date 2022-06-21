Nancy Moore Oelze, 67, of Owensboro, passed away June 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 9, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Ivan and Josephine Towery Moore. Nancy was a registered nurse who worked at the Owensboro Mercy Health System, now Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center, and Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting, reading, watching movies, and working puzzles. She loved outdoor activities such as, tending to her flower and vegetable garden and bird watching. Nancy loved spending time with her grandkids and family. She often spent time baking and cooking for everyone.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Jim O. Oelze; daughter, Laura (Kevin) Hazelwood; grandchildren, Aaron (Isabella), Brandon, and Christopher Hazelwood; and brother, Ivan Dennis (Kellye) Moore. She had a best friend, Loretta Bishop, who was as dear as a sister.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Oelze. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Nancy Moore Oelze and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented