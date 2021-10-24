Nancy Pollard Anderson Wines was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospice Care in Lexington.
Nancy was born in Bradenton, Florida, on her grandmother’s dining room table, (her parents, James Stuart and Georgia Minerva Pollard are unable to confirm this). Nancy was a force of nature and often referred to as “Hurricane Nancy.” Always the life of the party, her stories were often embellished with colorful side stories that included song and dance. Throughout her life, Nancy’s language was peppered with oft-repeated idioms. She lived by the credo “Don’t sweat the small stuff” and effortlessly brought joy, humor and gratitude into her surroundings.
Growing up in Central Florida, Nancy was an original Aquamaid at Cypress Gardens, performing in waterski shows and synchronized swimming in a Florida-shaped swimming pool full of grapefruits.
After attending Brenau College and the University of Florida, where she was crowned Miss Seminole, Nancy married Bob Anderson and moved to Owensboro, where they raised their three children. It was in Owensboro that Nancy’s benevolent spirit and kind heart were felt throughout the community. An avid golfer and tennis player with a brilliant smile, Nancy began a late career in the hospitality world. First as a tennis instructor and dining room manager at Oak Meadow Country Club in McCutchanville, Indiana, she later returned to her native Florida to work as a convention coordinator at Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort.
It was in Florida that Nancy married Mason Wines, who became her golf buddy for the next 30 years. Their marriage was soon made richer by the custodial guardianship of granddaughter Amber, who came to live with them when she was 3. Dividing the year between Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and Winter Haven, Florida, Nancy, Mason and Amber and a van full of animals would journey back and forth stopping to visit friends along the way. Nancy’s home was always a safe place for rescue animals and friends and family in distress. Her loyalty was fierce as evidenced in the quality of her
many relationships.
As Alzheimer’s took a firmer grip, Nancy’s responses continued to reflect her humor and optimism. A “How are you?” was often met with, “If I were any better, I’d be dangerous!” and she would belt out, “Would you like for me to sing and dance for you?” to make people feel more at ease in her presence.
Nancy’s warmth, humor and selfless generosity live on through the friends, family and animals she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Mason Wines; brother James (Cooter) Pollard; and granddaughter Caroline Reynolds.
She is survived by her brother, Tom (Belle) Pollard of Vass, North Carolina; children Robert E. Anderson Jr. (Eddie) of Lakeland, Florida, Georgia Henkel of Lexington and Frank Anderson of Owensboro; stepdaughters Molly (Patrick) Rizzi of Apollo Beach, Florida, and Samantha (John) Barker of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren Amber (James) Lagrew, Chris (Kellyann) Anderson, Madison Meyers (Kieran Norris), Cameron Anderson, Claire Henkel, Sally Henkel (Spencer Plum), Caitlin Reynolds (Chris), Emma Henkel and Luke and Danielle Anderson; great-grandchildren Embry, Anderson, Anabelle, Adelyn, Austin, Charlie, Charlotte, Chandler, Rachel, Cammi, Judy, Deborah and Sarah; nephews Jamie (Gloria) Pollard and Walter (Karen) Pollard; nieces Melissa Pollard of Boone, North Carolina, and Amity (Freddy) Aldridge; multitudes of loving friends and family; her devoted caretaker, Adair Blythe; and her beloved companion, Birdie.
A celebration of life will take place June 18, 2022, in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
Expressions of condolences can be sent in Nancy’s honor to your local Humane Society.
