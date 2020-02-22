Nancy Smith-Thompson, 63, of Owensboro, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Sept. 10, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Donald Eugene Smith and Hazel Ruth Lanham Smith, Nancy graduated from OHS (class of ‘74). She was employed at Field Packing Co. for 23 years. Nancy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed crafts, gardening and playing the lottery. She loved her grandchildren very much and her fur baby, Gabby, who became so accustomed to being dressed up daily.
In addition to her parents, Nancy also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Thompson, in 2016; and a brother, Clayton Eugene “Butch” Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Terri Smith-Pulliam and husband Todd and Catrina Smith-Piper and husband Darek; five grandchildren, Austin Smith, Ainsley Piper, Hayden Pulliam, Ashby Piper and Riley Pulliam; sisters Debbie Lewis (John) and Bobbie Smith; sister-in-law Teresa Smith; and several nephews.
Services for Nancy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nancy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
