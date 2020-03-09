Nancy Stovall Redfern entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 6, 2020, at the age of 92. Nancy was born in Muhlenberg County on May 13, 1927, to the late Altha and Dovie Stovall.
On March 27, 1948, Nancy married the love of her life, Clarence Redfern. Soon to celebrate 72 years of marriage, they traveled life’s road together, enjoying the fellowship of family, friends, fellow campers and annual snowbird retreats to Florida. She had a winning smile, a kind and loving personality, and a contagious sense of humor.
Nancy’s career included employment at General Electric and in food services at Apollo High School. She was a faithful member of Crosspointe Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. Through the years she served in many capacities of church ministry and will be dearly missed by her church family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved son, Tim Redfern; her sisters, Gaynell Stovall, Agnes Stovall, Genon McDonald and Alnetta Steele; and her brothers, Charles A. and Hartsel Stovall.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Clarence Redfern; daughter-in-law, Kathi Redfern; grandsons, Nick Redfern, his wife Whitney and their sons, Braedon and Blaine Redfern; Taylor Redfern, his wife Christy and their son Cooper Redfern and daughter, Hayden Redfern; and a brother, Bob Stovall.
A celebration of Nancy’s life and homegoing will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nancy Stovall Redfern may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
