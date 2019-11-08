Nancy Sue Martin, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 15, 1943, to the late Laura Roth and Shermin Levsey in Evansville, Indiana. Nancy was employed as a manager at Walgreens.
Along with her father, Nancy is preceded in death by her son, Michael Orr. Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Martin; her daughter, Jennie Orr of Evansville; and her brother, Bob Levsey of California.
There will be no visitation or service.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Martin. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Nancy Sue Martin at www.haleymcginnis.com.
