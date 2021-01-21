CENTERTOWN — Nancy Sue Morton Ross, 96, formerly of Centertown, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her son’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia. Having suffered a stroke, she was in Hospice care surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was born in Muhlenberg County, March 21, 1924, and raised in Ohio County. She was the daughter of Ross Morton of Ceralvo and Bessie Atherton of Livermore.
Survivors include
two sons, Douglas Ross of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Dwight Ross of Mechanicsville, Virginia; and one daughter, Lydia (Ross) Menzies of Oxford, Alabama; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She will be buried Saturday in Centertown Cemetery following a brief graveside service for the immediate family. A public celebration of her life for friends and family is planned for later in the spring.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
