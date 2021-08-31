Nancy Sue Proctor, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at her home, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 23, 1935, in Henderson, to the late William Thurman Pruitt and Marie Etta Masterson Pruitt. Nancy was retired from US Bank where she worked as a teller for many years, and still enjoyed spending time with her friends she made there through the years. She made many trips to vacation in Florida, where she would also visit her sisters while there. Nancy loved to spend quiet time feeding and watching hummingbirds. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and spent time reading and studying the bible with several of her neighbors.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was known to always put others before herself, by taking care of their needs and always making sure they were fed. Nancy lived a long and wonderful love-filled life.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Proctor Sr.; two sons, Robert Proctor Jr. and Keith Proctor; three sisters, Charlotte, Carol, and Maxine; and two brothers, David and Eddie Pruitt.
Nancy is survived by her significant other of 20 years, Wayne Neeley Sr.; a son, Michael Proctor; grandchildren, Samantha Russell (Dustin), Max Proctor, and Megan Proctor; a great-grandson, Kyler Russell; two brothers, Larry and Ray Pruitt (Janice); a former daughter-in-law, Jill Carrico; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to everyone who took great care of Nancy at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Davita Dialysis.
Nancy’s family will be planning a celebration of her life to take place in the near future.
