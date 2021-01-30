BROWDER — Nancy Susan Orange, 82, of Browder, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Browder Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Beverly Goff and Lisa Hope; and siblings Danny Covington, Linda Porter, Sheila Baugh and Tommy Covington.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented