Nancye Ball, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, while at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born May 1, 1938, in Breckenridge County, to the late Homer and Grace Smiley Harper. Nancye was retired from Crump Insurance Company where she worked as a secretary. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens, camping, and reading western novels.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Ball; and a daughter, Sharon L. Tamaro.
Nancye is survived by a stepdaughter, Rebecca Laughery (Dewayne), of McHenry; a step-granddaughter, Haley Wilkerson, of McHenry; her brothers, Homer A. Harper (Yvonne), of Owensboro, Roy L. Harper, of Owensboro, and Gary L. Harper (Carol), of Owensboro; her sisters, Freda Sterling (Don), of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Donna Thorpe, of Columbia, Tennessee, and Mary Martin (Gene), of Owensboro; also several nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
The funeral service for Nancye will be held at noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nancye Ball may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented