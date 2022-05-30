Nanette Slack Mattingly, 86, of Fordsville, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Pattiville to the late Jess and Eunice Slack. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Nanette was preceded also in death by her husband, Lionel E. “Rip” Mattingly; a son, David Mattingly; and a great great-grandson, Van David Todd Taylor.
Survivors include a son, Ricky Lewis Mattingly of Fordsville; four grandchildren, Seth (Amy) Mattingly, Mendy Gail DeWitt (Michael) Vincent, Jamey (Kortni) Mattingly and Drew Mattingly, all of Fordsville; eight great-grandchildren, Darrian, Shaylen, Jadeyn, Paxton, Breylen, Lynlee, Remington, Addison and one on the way; and four great great-grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Providence Baptist Church and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
