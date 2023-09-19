Nannie M. Harris Adams, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at home in the presence of her two daughters. She was born Aug. 27, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Arthur and Jo Elizabeth Harris. Nannie was a member of Center Street Baptist Church. In her earlier years, she served on the usher board and was a member of the True Light Choir. Later on, Nannie served as a trustee and a member of the Mother’s Board. Although she remained a lifelong member of Center Street Baptist Church, she also attended Victory Temple Church of God in Christ in Central City under the leadership of her son-in-law, Pastor Ricky Walker.
Nannie made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. When she entered the workforce, she had a heart for caring for others. She worked at Leisure Years Nursing Home, was a private sitter at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center, and was also a foster mother for the Department of Community Based Services. Nannie was united in holy matrimony to David Lee Adams for 54 amazing years. She made it her mission to be a devoted wife to her husband and a loving, nurturing mother to their four children. Nannie loved watching HGTV, soap operas, Court TV, Home Shopping Network, QVC, and cooking shows. She also had a love for taking care of her house plants, shopping, redecorating her home, and talking on the phone to her sister-friends, Evelyn, Annetta, Malinda, Veronica, and the late Sally Butler. She was loved and respected by those who knew her and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Nannie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Adams; granddaughter, Jada M. Adams-Moorman; and sister, Helen Johnson.
She is survived by sons, David Adams (Sonya) and W. Michael Adams; daughters, Shirley Adams (Greg Moorman) and Jeanette Walker (Ricky); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, John Harris (Brenda) and William “Bill” Harris; sisters, Lou Williams and Martine Farmer (Ron); along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
