LEWISPORT — Naomi Hall Lamar, 92, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Heartford House. She was born in Graham to her wonderful parents, Luther and Maud Loney Hall, on Oct. 15, 1928. Naomi graduated from Graham High School in 1947.
She retired from Hancock County Board of Education, where she worked at the middle school for 18 years. Naomi was just a quiet country girl who loved cooking, quilting, reading and digging in the dirt. She enjoyed raising a big garden, canning and freezing all those veggies.
She was president of Lewisport Senior Citizens and was a Kentucky Colonel. Naomi was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church for 50 years, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and at one time even cleaned the floors and dusted the pews. The last few years, she had just filled space on the back pew with LaVern, Karen, Betty, Kate Leona and anyone else that crowded in.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; four sisters; and her beloved husband, Kenneth C. Lamar, in 2009.
She leaves a daughter, Anita Lamar; a son, Eddie Lamar; grandchildren Parker Findlay, Stephen Lamar and K.C. Lamar; step-granddaughter Betty Jo Banifield; step-grandson Ronnie Hicks; a dear cousin, Rita Newbert; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Lewisport Cemetery. Naomi’s family will be greeting friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heartford House. Share your memories and condolences with Naomi’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
