FALLS OF ROUGH — Naomi Louise Sorrels, 82, of Falls of Rough, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fordsville to the late Rondall and Mary Belle Rusher. She was a homemaker and attended Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Gene Sorrels of Falls of Rough; two sons, Jay D. (Vanissa) Sorrels of Owensboro and Robert (Michelle) Sorrels of Falls of Rough; a daughter, Mary Veronica (Doug) Longlott of Somerset; brother, Lendell Rusher of Fordsville; sister, Helen Westerfield of Hartford; eight grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
Commented