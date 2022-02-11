HAWESVILLE — Naomi Patrick, 77, was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted friend to many during her wonderful 77 years of life. She left us to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, passing away much in the same way she lived her life, gently and peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Ohio County on December 2, 1944, to the late Lonard Harlan and Alberta Lyons Newton. Naomi was a member of Blackford Baptist Church and was retired from Ragu. She was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Denton Newton and Hershel Wayne Newton; sister, Alma Catherine Crowe, and a brother-in-law, Steve Smith.
Among her most remarkable gifts, everyone who was fortunate enough to know her would agree that she was exceptionally kind, warm-hearted, and genuinely compassionate towards others. She knew not a stranger, was a fiercely devoted friend, and provided an unwavering outflow of truly unconditional love, support, and encouragement for her family and friends. Additionally, she was an excellent cook, generously offered to feed everyone who walked through her door, gave the warmest, softest hugs, and had the amazing, rare ability to make you feel special, worthy of attention, seen, and heard, every time she saw you. If uncompromising kindness, benevolence, and unconditional love towards others are the measures by which we can secure a place in heaven, we can rest assured that Naomi couldn’t have lived her life in a way any more deserving of a place in heaven.
Naomi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garland “Cobb” Patrick; daughter, Sondra (Jeff) Swihart; son, Lundy (Odalis) Patrick; nine grandchildren, LaDonna, Christopher (Wanda), Ryan, Lindsey, Dayana (Witold), J.C. (Kayla), Haley (Martin), Noah, and Drason; eight great-grandchildren, Callie, Isabella, Oliver, Owen, Laney, Lexie, Sofia and Jeremiah; brother, Dayne (Diana) Newton; sister, Wanda Smith; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Blackford Baptist Church with graveside services being held at a later date. Naomi’s family will be greeting friends at 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Blackford Baptist Church.
Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
