BEAVER DAM — Naomi Raye Vance Lindsey, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Ohio County Healthcare. She was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Hartford to the late Raymond Vance and Pinie Ford Vance. Mrs. Lindsey was employed by General Electric in Owensboro until she started a family, leaving to devote her time to her husband and children.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a half-brother, Leo Vance, and a half-sister, Maudine Huff.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Ervin Darrell Lindsey of Beaver Dam; one son, David Lindsey of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Shannon Renae Lindsey of Beaver Dam; one sister, Alice Boswell of Dundee; niece, Joan (Charles) Conkwright of Beaver Dam; half-nephew, Audie Parker of Henderson; and several other nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Jay Raymond officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mrs. Lindsey’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences
may be left for the family of Mrs. Naomi Raye
Vance Lindsey by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
