HARTFORD — Naomi Ruth Petty, 86, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on May 21, 1933 in Ohio County to the late Stanley Sr. and Monnie Raley Petty.
Naomi worked and later retired from G.E. after working for more than 50 years.
Aside from her parents, Naomi is preceded in passing by her daughter, Patricia Joyce Adkins; and her siblings, Anna Mae Petty, John Petty, Dewey Petty, Juanita Keeling, Vonita Kennedy, Patsy Mattingly and Pansy Campbell.
Naomi is survived by her siblings, Stanley “Moe” Petty, of Beaver Dam, and Peggy (Bob) Evans, of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Bratcher officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Patricia Adkins scholarship fund, C/O Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home, 114 W. Walnut St. Hartford, KY 42347.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Patricia Adkins scholarship fund, C/O Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home, 114 W. Walnut St. Hartford, KY 42347.
