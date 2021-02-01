Naomi S. Gruenke, 95, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest in Owensboro. Naomi was born May 22, 1925, in Breckenridge County, to the late William Fred and Eva Swarens Stine. She was a homemaker and a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Gruenke on Feb. 5, 2002.
Survivors include her longtime friend and caregiver, Margola Whaley.
No service. Private burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens next to her parents.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
