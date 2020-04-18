BROWDER — Naomi Silvey Chumley, 88, of Browder, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1931, to the late Herman and Nancy Silvey. She was a member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Chumley; two sons, Pete and Mike Chumley; and a grandson, Scottie Hornsby.
She is survived by a son, Matt (Taylor) Chumley; a daughter, Sherry (Kelvin) Ray; three grandsons, Petey Chumley, Bobby Chumley and Doug Rickman; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Harmon of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Chumley will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented