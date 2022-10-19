EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Naranda Faye Taylor, 49, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born October 4, 1973, in Daviess County. Naranda was a certified nurse’s assistant and worked at Newburgh Healthcare in Newburgh, Indiana. She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed crocheting, going to Panama City Beach, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 10 years, Chuck Taylor; daughter, Morgan Danielle Clifton, and husband, Brandon, of Loogootee, Indiana; two stepchildren, Levi and Mariah Taylor, both of Livermore; and two step-grandchildren, Enzo and Camden Taylor.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
