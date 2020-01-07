GREENVILLE -- Nat Junior Nofsinger, 92, of Greenville, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Nat was born July 11, 1927, in Nelson Creek. He was a builder and carpenter for Malone Lumber Company, a coal miner with Duncan Coal Company and Gibraltar Coal Mining Company and owned and operated Shady Cliff Resort on Lake Malone for 36 years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, where he helped build their first church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II. He loved playing baseball, building houses, hunting, fishing, making jewelry, carpentry work, UK basketball and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nat W. and Lola Nofsinger, his brothers, W.C. Nofsinger and Bobby Nofsinger, and his son, Nat Bryant Nofsinger.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Anna Jean Wilson Nofsinger; his daughter, Kim (Larry) Wardrip of Greenville; and grandchildren Whitney (James) Bundren, Seth Wardrip, Gatlin Nofsinger and Natalie Nofsinger.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Second Baptist Church in Greenville with the Rev. Bob Thurman officiating, assisted by Mr. Paul Moore. Visitation will be held at the church preceding the funeral that morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville with graveside military services.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
