Nathan Allen Eubanks, 38, of Evansville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. He was born January 11, 1982 in Owensboro to Larry Keith Eubanks and Gina Hodges Payne. Nathan was a family man and meant the world to us. He was very talented as an artist and inventor. As a young boy he helped design the Viking mascot at College View Middle School. He ran cross country in middle school and at Apollo High School, which was one of his happiest times running with his team. He invented the hotspot portable barbecue grill and smoker, which he used to cook for his family and friends, rain or shine, with his very own special barbecue sauce.
Nathan became a hairstylist and could do well over 100 haircuts a day. He was known to give the best fade in town! He was a member of Indiana Painters Union Local 156. Nathan was baptized at Precious Blood Catholic Church, where he enjoyed attending with his grandmother and most recently attended Christian Fellowship in Evansville. He enjoyed landscaping and tending to his garden and fruit trees and target practice with his pistol on his parent’s property. Nathan liked politics, debating, and his President. He was a good singer though he was shy, he could belt out every George Strait song. Nathan adored his wife and mother who were his biggest fans. He loved his pets, Iroc and Daisy, but most of all he loved Jesus, his family and fishing.
Nathan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William L. Hodges; paternal grandfather, Jessie “Buck” Eubanks; great-grandparents, Guy and Jody Eubanks, Frank and Marie Peak, and Roy and Mabel Hodges; and cousin, Kara G. Eubanks.
He is survived by his wife, Leeta Eubanks; son, Nash Michael Eubanks; daughters, Alexcia R. Wimsatt, Bailey Y. Eubanks, and Hannah M. Wilson; mother and stepfather, Gina and Rocky Payne of Utica; father, Larry K. Eubanks of Beech Grove; maternal grandparents, John and Jeanne Johnson of Owensboro; paternal grandmother, Janice Eubanks of Beech Grove; sister, Christa Vance of Owensboro; a brother, Bryan Heifner of St. Petersburg; best friend and cousin, Jacob Griffin; aunts and uncles, Faye (Mike) Boling of Calhoun, Bill (Tammy) Hodges of Owensboro, Dale Eubanks, Farren Eubanks, Dana Eubanks, and Carla Skarupa; Godmother and great-aunt, Dot Hodges (Jimmy); nieces and nephews, Hunter, Kaydence, and Hadley; mother-in-law, Carolyn (Don) Fellie of Evansville; father-in-law, Tom Zeno; grandmother-in-law, Mary Zeno; and aunt-in-law, Camille Zeno, all of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to thank the Indiana Donor Network, with their help Nathan was able to save three lives. Nathan is our hero!
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
