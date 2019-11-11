ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Nathan Eugene Greene, 76, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home.
Nathan served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Whirlpool in Evansville after 40 years of service. Nathan was a member of the Gospel Mission Church in Rockport.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Greene; children, Becky Harpenau, Kenny Greene; John Aquilla Greene; and siblings, Joe Greene and Ruth Spiller.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: the Gospel Mission Church and The Way.
