Nathan Patrick Rumage, 18, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by the fiercely loving trio of women who raised him, his mother, Karen, and his sisters, Hannah and Emily, and now must bury him. Their devotion was evident to any visitor who stepped into Nathan’s room. They covered up the walls of his room with pictures as much as they covered Nathan with unwavering love. Nathan’s favorite cat, Romeo, was his furry advisor who oversaw all his interactions.
From his bed, Nathan connected to the world through his trusty iPad. He also enjoyed connecting with friends and family while building Lego sets and subsequent strong bonds of affection. Nathan exerted effort to extract the fullest from his confining limitations. As those limitations expanded, the circle of people touched by his radiant smile also grew. Nathan fought and, although he sadly lost the battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, he won the war with his spirit.
Nathan was proceeded in death by his father, Eric Rumage, in 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Karen Rumage; older sisters, Hannah and Emily Rumage; honorary sister, Mikayla Ranburger; best friend, David Ward; grandparents, Gloria and Dennis Rumage and Bonnie and Ralph Greenwalt; cherished fur baby, Romeo; along with many other family members, friends, teachers, and caregivers. He was loved by everyone who was touched by his smile.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in Nathan’s memory to www.mda.org or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Nathan’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented