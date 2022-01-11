Nathaniel Chapman Jr., 70, passed away on December 28, 2021, in Louisville. He was born in Owensboro on January 7, 1951. Nathaniel graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and attended Western Kentucky University. Nathaniel enjoyed chemistry experiments. He retired from American Synthetic/Michelin after 36 years.
Nathaniel was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Chapman, Sr., his stepfather, Booker T. Burns, his grandmother, Lee Chester Crump; and grandfather, Sam Winstead.
Survivors include his mother, Bettye Burns; sisters, Kaye Davidson and Gloria (Ernie) Brock, of Roswell, Georgia; his brother, Ron Chapman of Maui, Hawaii; son, Eric Warren, and daughters Alisa Wilhite, Tracy Chapman, Monica Chapman, and Jessica Chapman; seven grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
