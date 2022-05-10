CENTRAL CITY — Nathaniel Derek Smith, 47, of South Carrollton, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 1:25 a.m. at his home. He was a member of Church Street General Baptist Church. He was disabled from a car accident in 1999.
Survivors: daughter, Paige Smith; father, Derek Smith; mother, Marsha Smith; and sister, Nicole Harris.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice Care.
