Nathaniel Troy Shyver, 28, of Utica, passed away July 7, 2019. He was born in Evansville to Brian Troy and Maria Shyver on Nov. 4, 1990. Nate was a caring and loving husband, father and son who loved and took joy in spending time with his family. He attended Washington State Community College and studied under the Ohio Police Training Academy. Nate loved the outdoors, enjoyed having fun and was laid back, calm and loved cars. He was a proud United Steel Worker and enjoyed the ones he worked with. Nate was preceded in death by his father, Brian Troy Shyver and grandparents, Joe and Teresa Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Tricia Shyver; children Castiel Troy Shyver and Lucille Beth Shyver; mother Maria Shyver; grandparents Robert and Delilah Shyver; mother and father-in-law Clyde and Terri Jeffers; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, three nieces and nephew, three great-nephews and two sisters-in-law.
The funeral service for Nate will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after noon Thursday at the church.
Condolences for the family of Nathaniel Troy Shyver may be left at www.glenncares.com.
