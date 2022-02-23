CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI — Neal Thomas Hendrick, of Chesterfield, Missouri, died Sunday, February 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield. Neal was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 20, 1940, to the late Lewis and Eunice King Hendrick. They later moved to Philpot. He is proceeded in death by his brother, Paul Hendrick, of Owensboro.
Neal was a graduate of Daviess County High School Media Center and the University of Kentucky, where he received a B.S.CH.E. (chemical engineering) degree. From 1962-1997, Neal was a major project manager for Monsanto Company, and from 1998 to 2013 he was a project director or independent contractor. He represented Monsanto Company with EPC firms in the Houston area. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Fraternity. He was a member of Chesterfield Christian Church in Chesterfield, Missouri. Neal loved cruising and traveling all over the world, constructing detailed WWI and WWII model planes, and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Bartlett Hendrick; his beloved dog, Widget; and a niece, Carla Hendrick Koch.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with Eddie Embry officiating. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
