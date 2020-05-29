BELTON — Neal Wayne Carver, 64, of Belton, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6:50 a.m. at his home. He was a production manager for Harsco Minerals.
Survivors include his lifelong companion, Hettie Garrett; brothers Harold Carver and Mike Carver; and sister Sheila Johnson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Billy Steele officiating. Burial in Rosewood Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
