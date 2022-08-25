Neata Hunt Pryor, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. She was born March 15, 1926, in Muhlenberg county to the late Arless and Nora Hunt. She retired after many years from General Electric and Kenrad. She was a member of Southside Church of Christ and was known for making her famous coconut cakes.
In addition to her parents, Neata was preceded in death by her husband, William ‘Bill’ Pryor, and two sisters, Anna Pryor and Lela Lee Swift.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Shirley) Hunt, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
