MORGANTOWN — Nedra Yvonne Harrington, 71, of Morgantown, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bowling Green Medical Center. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 30, 1948, to the late George Edward Sapp and Trilba Harrison. She was a member of Pleasant Rock Church and loved the Lord, nature, singing and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry Sapp, Marsha Sapp, Nancy Moore and George Stephen Sapp.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Tim Harrington; a son, Kevin Hulsey (Natalia); a daughter, Sherri Sapp (Jeff Cottrell); stepsons Joe Harrington (Molly) and Donald Harrington (Mandy); eight grandchildren, Jimmie, Nick, Em, Andrea, Angel, Kayla, Mallory and Simon; one great-grandchild, Ashten; a sister, Becky McCombs (Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
A time of sharing will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented