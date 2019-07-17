Neil James Lee Rogers, 43, of Owensboro, passed away July 15, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 24, 1975, in Tell City, Indiana, he was the son of Mike Rogers Sr. of Tell City and Holly Knable Basham of Lewisport. Neil worked for Connor Floor Covering as an installer and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro. He enjoyed music, the Denver Broncos and dogs.
Survivors include his parents; his children, Rashae Martinez of Hawesville, Justin Rogers (Ashlee) of Cincinnati, Kelsey Smith (Jake) of Owensboro and Madison Rogers (Jose) of Huntingburg; two brothers, Mike Rogers of Troy, Indiana, and Luke Rogers of Owensboro; and one grandchild, Brady Martinez.
A memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to help those with service.
Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.
