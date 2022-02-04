Nelda Elaine Volz, 74, of Falls of Rough died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
She was the
Director of Volunteer Services for the hospital and a tax preparer for H&R Block. She attended Macedonia Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Rhonda Fulkerson (Mark), and Carol Harper, and a brother, Boyd Augustine “Buddy” Willis Jr. (Hilda).
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial: Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.
Commented