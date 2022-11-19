LEWISPORT — Nelda Emmick, 88, of Lewisport, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Heartford House. She was born October 21, 1934, in Hawesville to the late Charles Lemuel and Mary Lillian Gibbs Lamar. Nelda graduated as salutatorian of her class from Beechmont High School in Hawesville. She was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church and retired from Lincoln Service Mortgage/Great Financial. She also worked at Harvey Aluminum and Green River Steel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jimmy Emmick; brother, Walter Edward (W.E.) Lamar; and sister, Wanda Lamar Morris.
Nelda is survived by her children, Thomas Frazier Emmick, Anita Hughlene (Brent) Cahal, David Alan (Rosemary) Emmick, and Jamie Rhea Emmick; grandchildren, Matt (Carri) Emmick, Jenny (Jeff) Shultz, Andrew Emmick, Vanessa (Brad) Rowan, James Roy (Kendra) Emmick, Mary Beth (Jordan) Morris, Nicholas (Matilda) Emmick, and Ryan Emmick; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Leroy (Patty) Lamar and Charles Lemual (Mary Ellen) Lamar; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Lewisport United Methodist Church, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport United Methodist Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
