Nelda Fay Harpe, 77, of Philpot, took her place in Heaven Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County to the late Pruitt and Opal Bunch Vanover.
Mrs. Harpe retired from Kight Home Center. She attended Trinity Methodist Church and was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Philpot. Nelda was an avid and productive woodworker, an outstanding baker and a wonderful seamstress. She also enjoyed UK basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. Nelda was a dedicated caregiver who never expected anything in return. She was a strong, independent and determined lady who loved family, friends and church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Rondal "Hondu" E. Baird in 1992 and Wendell Harpe in 2018; a brother, Donald Vanover; daughter-in-law Connie Baird; and a brother-in-law, Ed Gabbard.
Mrs. Harpe is survived by son, Todd Roberts (Joanna) of Whitesville; stepdaughters, Sherry Ijames (Richard) of Philpot, Robin Roberts (Dale) of Philpot, Sally Phillips (Tracey) of Philpot, and Sandy Russelburg (Rick) of Whitesville; stepsons, Alan Baird of Owensboro, Tim Baird (Cyndy) of Shelbyville, George "Buck" Harpe (Sara) of Athens, Georgia, Clifford E. Harpe (Rita) of Owensboro, and Joshua Harpe (Allisa) of Fishers, Indiana; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters Linda Gabbard of Mississippi, and Pat Smith (Jim) of Owensboro.
The service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday after 9 a.m. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Philpot.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Kendall Campus of The Kentucky United Methodist Children's Homes, 201 Phillips Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nelda Fay Harpe may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
