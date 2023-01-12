Nelda Faye Crafton, 79, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. She was raised in Drakesboro and she grew up in Owensboro. Nelda married Wesley Gordon and together had three children. Nelda’s passion was her love of animals, namely her dogs. She always had at least one by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Gordon, and her parents, Lenard Crafton and Lena Morgan.
She is survived by her son, Wes Gordon, and two daughters, Janet Gordon and Dana Gordon.
No services are being held and cremation will take place. The family requests privacy to be together during this time.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the donor’s favorite animal rescue facility.
