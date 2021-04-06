Nelda Faye Sosh Wingfield, 86, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 6, 1934, in Owensboro. She worked at General Electric before going on to work as a realtor for Castlen Realty. She was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness faith and enjoyed doing crafts in her free time.
Nelda is preceded in death by her mother, Seievers Knight (Reverend Joseph A. “Chalk”) Sosh; her father, Leonard (Clara) Wood; her husband, Lige Wingfield, Jr.; her son, Kenneth Lee Wingfield; her grandson, Nathaniel Brent Wingfield; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Jim) Fleischmann, Terry Wingfield, Ronald (Becky) Wingfield; her grandchildren, Brandon (Caroline) Fleischmann, of Owensboro, Melanie (Ryan) Fleischmann Gloede, of Fort Worth, Texas; Jeremy Wingfield, Kristy Wingfield (Brandon) Standiford, Corey Beth Midkiff, Cody Lee Midkiff, Cameron James Midkiff, all of Owensboro; nine great-grandchildren; her step-siblings, Larry (Monie) Sosh, Brenda (Ben) Moore, Johnny (Janice) Sosh; and her aunts, Barbara Jean Sosh and Corinne Alvey.
Services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Clettis Sinnett and Brother Larry Sosh officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hermitage for their compassionate care of Mother.
All who wish to honor Nelda at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Nelda Faye Sosh Wingfield and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com
