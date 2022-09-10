Nelda Hillard Pitt, 74, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born May 6, 1948, in Ohio County to the late Joseph Earl and Lillian Hardin Cooper. Nelda worked at the former Cigar Factory in Owensboro and then retired from Daviess County School System as the head custodian.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Pitt; first husband, Amin Hillard; and 12 siblings.
Nelda is survived by her daughter, Misty (Vick) Oelze; grandchildren, Brianna (James) Jonas and Jake Oelze; great-grandchildren, Ella and Sawyer Jonas; stepchildren, Lisa (Nathan) Zollner and Garry Alan (Christy) Pitt; and siblings, Martha Ryan and Junior Scott.
Burial will take place at a later date at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
