SACRAMENTO — Nelda Loudean Barrett, 88, of Sacramento, died July 2, 2020, at Deconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville. Ms. Barrett was born Aug. 21, 1931, in Sacramento. Ms. Barrett was a homemaker and member of Sacramento Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Barrett; parents Raymond and Mattie Dossett; a son, Eddie Bales; brothers Ray, Joe, Lonnie and Pete; and sister Margaret.
Survivors include her sons, Phillip (Amanda) Bales of Sacramento and Carroll (Melba) Bales of Altus, Oklahoma; grandchildren Nathan (Debbie) Bales, Jimmy (Alicia) Bales, Grayson (Lindsey) Bales, Lori (Joe) Zelez and Olivia (Matt) Ray; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in West Union School House in Sacramento. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
