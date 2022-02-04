Nell Louise Rogers, 69, of Owensboro, left this world on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, for a place filled with peace, love, and to rest awhile. Louise loved people, family gatherings, and time in her home. She had this tireless energy and loved doing for others.
Louise is preceded in death by her father, Edgar Lucas of Columbus, South Carolina; her mother, Nellie Hawkins of Sebree; and two brothers, Bruce Lucas of Henderson, and Kennath Lucas of Evansville, Indiana.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband and best friend of 51 years Bruce Rogers; son, Bruce Rogers Jr. of Versailles; daughter, Crystal Gail (Christy) of Owensboro; sisters, Pat Crowley of Sebree and Linda Lucas of Owensboro; brother, Joe Lucas of Sebree; granddaughter, Kayla Main (Chris) of Owensboro; grandsons, Zachary Riggs of Sebree, Gavin Rogers of Lexington, and Christopher Rogers of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren, Landon Kruger, of Owensboro, who was her partner in crime, and Harper Rogers of Lexington, both the love of her life, and Hayden Main; and several nieces and nephews.
Expressions of sympathy are asked to be in the form of an uplifting prayer and a smile in her honor.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
