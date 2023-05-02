ROCKPORT, Ind. — Nellemae Patsy “Pat” Atchison, 85, of Rockport, Indiana, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Pat was a lifetime member of Free Zion General Baptist Church and had been a nurse’s assistant for several years.
Survivors: husband, Roger Atchison; son, Everett Dale (Tina) Atchison; and sister, Clydean Gish.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Free Zion General Baptist Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented