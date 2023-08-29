Nelley Ann Zook, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1945, in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Raymond and Lorene (Recker) Flory. Nelley was a retired telephone operator for AT&T and a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. She had been a volunteer with Christmas Wish for 33 years, and also volunteered at the RiverPark Center. Nelley was a member of the OWLS Club, and enjoyed reading, computer games, fellowship with people, and Bunco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall A. Zook, and her siblings, Rose, Bill, Dick, and Ralph Flory, and Carolyn Snider.
Survivors include her son, Robert “Robby” Robertson (Gina); grandchildren, Samantha, Courtney, Scotty (Tiffany), Cody (Ashley), Skylar (Christian), Autumn, Frank, and John; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Brenda Ralph; and aunt, Carol Colburn.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
