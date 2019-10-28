CALHOUN -- Nellie B. Donahoo 88, of Calhoun went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Nellie Beverly Cobb was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Rumsey to the late Bunn William and Betty Mae Groves Cobb and was married to Lacy Crit "L.C." Donahoo.
Nellie was a homemaker and member of Stringtown Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends and caring for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Crit "L.C." Donahoo, who died Sept. 24, 2004; by a son, Larry Crit Donahoo; and by a grandson, Amos Donahoo.
Survivors include a son, Loyd Donahoo (Vonda) of Calhoun; a daughter, Connie Kirkwood (Barry) of Nortonville; four grandchildren, Tammy Smith (Richie), Amy Day (Matt), Nathan Donahoo (Kassy), and Crystal Rainwater (Nathan); and 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Hobgood officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Nellie's family from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Nellie B. Donahoo family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
