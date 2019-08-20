HARDINSBURG -- Nellie Duncan, 92, of Hardinsburg died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her residence. She was a member of Hites Run Baptist Church and retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education where she worked in the lunchroom at Hardinsburg Elementary and Breckinridge County Middle School.
Survivors include her sons Larry Carman and Eddie Carman; brother Ray Tucker; and sister Ina Marie Bratcher.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery, Cloverport. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Lung Association.
