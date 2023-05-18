Nellie Edith “Hamm” Owen, the daughter of Paul Denny Hamm and Elizabeth (Baker) Hamm of Glendale, granddaughter of John C. Baker and Elizabeth Baker of Lexington and Chester and Nellie Belle (Cave) Hamm of Rockcastle and Hardin counties respectively, and great-granddaughter of John Hamm of Rockcastle County and Socia Reynolds of Rockcastle County, Robert Lee Cave of Hardin County and Mattie Wyatt of Hardin County, Benjamin Baker of Clay County and Alcy Ann Coombs of Clay County, Rutherford B. Allen of Clay County and Elizabeth Nantz of Clay County, was born Aug. 12, 1952, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She grew up in Glendale on the family farm and embraced faith, family, and farming as her core values. She was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and was a wonderful mother who felt sentimental about family.
Nellie also valued education. She was a member of the Beta Club and an honor student at East Hardin High School. She was her class valedictorian and was voted as the senior girl most likely to succeed. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Kentucky and graduated with distinction.
She married her husband, Paul Owen, while attending the University of Kentucky. They were married for 50 years. She returned to Owensboro Community College and received her associate degree in nursing. She later attended Western Kentucky University and was awarded her bachelor of nursing degree.
She began her nursing career at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. She moved to Owensboro in 1980 and became a coronary care nurse at Daviess County Hospital. She remained at the hospital through 2016, retiring because of severe hearing loss. Throughout her career at Owensboro Health, she worked as a recovery nurse, a house supervisor, and a nurse educator. She excelled as an educator. She was well-liked and well-respected by her peers, her patients, and their families. Owensboro Mercy Health System awarded her the prestigious President’s Award in 1999 for demonstrating and reinforcing core commitments of integrity, service, respect, teamwork, excellence, and innovation.
She was an accomplished piano player with Claire De Lune by Debussy being her favorite piece to play. She loved to garden and put food on the table. She loved to cook and bake. Two generations of children enjoyed her chocolate chip and pig cookies. Doctors and coworkers alike looked forward to her Valentine’s Day heart cookies. She could crochet with the best of them and provided family and friends with baby blankets, scarves, and Afghans.
Her parents and granddaughter, Ava, proceeded her in death.
Nellie is survived by her husband, Paul Owen; sons, David and Andrew (Lindsey); grandchildren, Jocelyn, Eleanor, Oliver, and Vera; and siblings, John Bryan Hamm (Jackie), Vera Priddy (Matt), and Paula Hamm.
A memorial service will be held at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A meal will be served in the social hall following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. 7th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Nellie’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented