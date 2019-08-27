DERBY, Ind. -- Nellie F. Cartwright Smith, 80, of Derby, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born in Hawesville on April 7, 1939, to the late Claude and Audrey Nix Cartwright. Nellie was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors and her flowers. Nellie was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Nix; and siblings Sadie Shrader, Billy, Claudie, Roger and Mickey Cartwright.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, William Smith (Jr.); daughters, Thelma (Greg) Crabtree and Norma (Paul) Spencer; sons Wayne (Tammy) McManaway, Kenny Smith, Eric Smith and Scott Smith; grandchildren Misty Gilley, Mendy Hayes, Whitney Basham, Courtney White, Rayleigh Spencer, Keith Nix, Jason Nix, Justin Basham, Shawn McManaway, Cody McManaway and Jeremy McManaway; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Cartwright and Linda Windham; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in St. Rose Cemetery. Nellie's family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
