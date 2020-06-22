FALLS OF ROUGH — Nellie Glenn “Nell” Moorman, 87, of Falls of Rough, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. Nell was a homemaker and worked as a certified nursing assistant at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Black Lick Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Roger “Buck” Moorman; daughters, Marilyn Miller and Joann DeJarnette.
Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services: Black Lick Cemetery
Memorial contributions: the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
