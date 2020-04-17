Nellie J. Payne, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Breckinridge County to the late Hubert William and Elsie Mae Allen Stewart. She graduated from Frederick Fraize High School in Cloverport and Owensboro Business College. Nellie retired from Glenmore Distillery after 41 years and was a member of Cloverport Methodist Church. She was a lifetime Elvis fan and enjoyed playing cards and needlepoint.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Shaheen; sister Shirley Liles; nephew Mitchell DeWitt; and great-niece Laura Rickard.
She is survived by her two daughters, Anessa Holman (Jeremy) and Leslie Redd; five grandchildren, Jackson, Lennox, Angelica, Shaffer and Roman; sister Janie Pate (Chester); brother Kim Stewart; and nieces and nephews Debbie Haner, Karen Reynolds, Sheila Calloway, Darnell Reister and Chet Pate.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Nellie’s funeral services will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral Home. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive though. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit you car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Nellie’s family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Heartford House for their special care of Nellie.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented