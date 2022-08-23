ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Nellie Lee Payne, 93, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport. Nellie was a homemaker and member of Bloomfield Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Sheryl D. “Sherry” (Kenneth C.) Yeager; son, Edgar L. (Lucy) Payne; and sisters, Mae Craft and Donna Caine.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America and Intrepid Hospice.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
