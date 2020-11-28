LIVERMORE — Nellie R. Whobrey, 90, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Nellie Ray Howard was born March 17, 1930, in McLean County to the late Marvin and Mae Tanner Howard and was married to Leslie Clay Whobrey. Nellie was the owner and operator of The Fabric Store in Livermore and a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and Southern gospel music.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leslie Clay Whobrey, who died June 3, 1996.
Survivors include a son, Les Whobrey (Tracy) of Lexington; a daughter, Carolyn Coin of Owensboro; and two grandchildren, Caleb Whobrey of Campbellsville and Paige Daniel of Lexington.
Private family services will be Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Nellie’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Nellie R. Whobrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
